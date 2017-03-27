Some state lawmakers seek to protect birth-control access
CARSON CITY, Nevada - Even with the Republican failure to repeal Barack Obama's health care law, Democratic lawmakers in some states are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future.
