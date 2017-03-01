Sean Slamon Named Carson City's Fire Chief
Sean Slamon of Modesto, California has been selected by City Manager Nick Marano, as Carson City's new Fire Chief. A panel consisting of local fire chiefs and the City Manager recently conducted interviews for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC