Saudi Arabia got the best of Nevada A...

Saudi Arabia got the best of Nevada Assemblywoman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

When the Review-Journal's Ben Botkin revealed Thursday that she was a foreign agent for the terrorist-loving Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, she had to go. Even Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in an email to her campaign chairman leaked in October by WikiLeaks, argued that the Saudis were "providing clandestine financial and logistic support" to ISIS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC