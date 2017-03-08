Sandoval seeks major U.S. disaster de...

Sandoval seeks major U.S. disaster declaration for floods

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Gov. Brian Sandoval is seeking a major U.S. disaster declaration in northern Nevada in search of federal relief from February flooding that swamped roads and communities from California to Utah. Sandoval signed letters Thursday to President Donald Trump and the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers requesting the disaster declaration across the northern quarter of the state.

