Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan
In this April 17, 2015, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval sits in his office at the Capitol in Carson City, Nev. Mirroring concerns raised by Democrats, Republican governors including Sandoval complain that the proposal from the GOP-controlled U.S. House to replace the existing health care law would force millions of lower-income earners from insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of keeping them covered.
