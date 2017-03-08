Republican governors complain about G...

Republican governors complain about GOP health care plan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Mirroring concerns raised by Democrats, Republican governors including Sandoval complain tha... Republican governors are complaining that a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of... Republican governors are complaining that a GOP proposal to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law would force millions of lower-income earners off insurance rolls or stick states with the cost of keeping them covered. Authorities say a wildfire killed three ranch hands in the Texas Panhandle who were trying to usher cattle away from the flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC