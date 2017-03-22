Proposed vape tax would 'absolutely put us into bankruptcy,' company warns
In this March 15, 2017, photo, Becca Blackwell vapes after taking a lunch break in the Future Vapor store in Seattle. Nevada Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams is proposing a tax on vapor products that contain nicotine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC