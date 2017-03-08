Nevada Supreme Court belatedly markin...

Nevada Supreme Court belatedly marking new justice arrival

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

On Thursday, the court marks her arrival with a ceremony at the Nevada State Library and Archives, and a reception at the Supreme Court building in Carson City. Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Stiglich to fill the remaining two years of former Justice Nancy Saitta's term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet 14 hr Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC