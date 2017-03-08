Nevada Supreme Court belatedly marking new justice arrival
On Thursday, the court marks her arrival with a ceremony at the Nevada State Library and Archives, and a reception at the Supreme Court building in Carson City. Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Stiglich to fill the remaining two years of former Justice Nancy Saitta's term.
