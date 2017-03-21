Nevada Republican seeks continued care for incurably ill
A Republican state legislator introduced a bill Monday intended to ensure Nevadans with chronic conditions such as his own experience no gaps in treatment. Assemblyman Keith Pickard's proposal, among 130 bills published hours ahead of a legislative deadline, would outlaw insurance companies from dropping coverage during reassessments of incurable diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC