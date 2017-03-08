Nevada chief justice urges reforms to...

Nevada chief justice urges reforms to help rural indigents

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The chief justice of Nevada's Supreme Court has urged lawmakers to reform the state's bail laws and improve representation of indigents. Chief Justice Michael Cherry says it's especially important in rural areas where defendants who can't afford their own lawyer often are jailed longer than their urban counterparts while awaiting trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Sat Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC