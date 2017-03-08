Nevada chief justice urges reforms to help rural indigents
The chief justice of Nevada's Supreme Court has urged lawmakers to reform the state's bail laws and improve representation of indigents. Chief Justice Michael Cherry says it's especially important in rural areas where defendants who can't afford their own lawyer often are jailed longer than their urban counterparts while awaiting trial.
