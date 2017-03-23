Nevada backs Equal Rights Amendment decades after deadline
People in the gallery and on the floor celebrate Nevada's ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Nevada became the first state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment decades after the deadline to enshrine in the U.S. Constitution that women and men are equal under the law.
