NDOT: US 95 Reopened After Flood Mitigation Improvements.
CARSON CITY, Nev. The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened U.S. 95 south of Fallon ahead of schedule on Wednesday, March 15 following installation of additional drainage culverts to help protect the roadway during local flood mitigation efforts.
