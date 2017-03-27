NDOT: Lane Shifts on US 50 Near Spooner Junction
CARSON CITY, Nev. Lane shifts will take place on U.S. 50 near Spooner junction in south Carson City beginning Friday, March 31 as the Nevada Department of Transportation reconstructs the intersection to connect to the future Carson City Freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
