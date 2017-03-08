NDOT: I-80 Lane Reductions Saturday f...

NDOT: I-80 Lane Reductions Saturday for Pothole Repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. Westbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane from downtown Reno to Robb Drive Saturday, March 11 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes.

