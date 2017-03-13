NDOT Announces Winners of 'Love NV Waters' Student Drawing Contest
The Nevada Department of Transportation recognized and presented plaques to the top three winners of the NDOT Stormwater Program Kindergarten through 5th grade Love NV Waters drawing contest at the recent March 13th Transportation Board meeting.
