NDOT Announces Brief Overnight South Carson Street/U.S. 50 Closures for Traffic Sign Installation

Brief overnight road and lane closures will take place on South Carson Street and U.S. 50 near Spooner junction March 7 through March 10 for freeway signage installation as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Carson City Freeway project.

