NDOC to Launch Vivitrol Pilot Program...

NDOC to Launch Vivitrol Pilot Program to Fight Addiction

The Nevada Department of Corrections in partnership with the Department of Public Safety Division of Parole and Probation announces it is launching a pilot program using the drug Vivitrol to address opiate addiction in our communities. The program is scheduled to begin in April 2017, and will involve 100 qualified inmates who have volunteered to participate in the program and who are scheduled for release in the coming months.

