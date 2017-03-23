NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

Officials say that on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at approximately 5:55 AM, 84-year-old Homer Burton died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in the Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada. NDOC says that Burton was committed from Clark County on August 17, 1995 and was serving 60 months to Life with the possibility of Parole for Sexual Assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.