More
Carson City Health & Human Services is reporting an increase of positive pertussis cases in the Carson City and Douglas County areas. The Disease Control and Prevention Division at CCHHS oversees disease surveillance and investigations in Carson City and Douglas County and is currently investigating the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC