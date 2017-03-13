More Than 60 Arrested in ICE Operation Across Nevada
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested more than 60 people last week in Nevada, targeting what it says were at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. ICE says a previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for armed robbery is among the 61 foreign nationals arrested during the five-day operation conducted by ICE last week in Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC