More Than 60 Arrested in ICE Operation Across Nevada
A previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for armed robbery is among the 61 foreign nationals arrested during a five-day operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week in Nevada targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. Of those arrested during the enforcement action, which concluded Friday, 55 had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and domestic violence.
