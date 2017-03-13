More Than 60 Arrested in ICE Operation Across Nevada

A previously deported Mexican national with a prior conviction for armed robbery is among the 61 foreign nationals arrested during a five-day operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week in Nevada targeting at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. Of those arrested during the enforcement action, which concluded Friday, 55 had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses, and domestic violence.

