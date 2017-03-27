Many governors welcome demise of GOP health care bill
In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Gov. Brian Sandoval receives a standing ovation at the conclusion of his state of the state address at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC