Man Accused of Threatening Carson City Judge Charged in Case

Authorities say a man who made threats against a Carson City Justice Court judge was officially charged with Aggravated Stalking, 4th Degree Arson, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. The announcement was made in Carson City on Tuesday morning with Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury, the Carson City Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Public Safety Investigation Division.

