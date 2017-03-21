Last defendant in 2016 Carson City murder admits involvement
The trial for the 2016 Grant Watkins murder has been vacated, after the last of the defendants pleaded guilty to charges Friday. Lease is the last of the six involved in the murder to plead guilty to charges.
