Highway department turns 100

Highway department turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NewsReview.com

During the 1917 Nevada Legislature, two newspaper reporters arrived in Carson City on Feb. 5 with a message for Nevada Gov. Emmet Boyle from California Governor Hiram Johnson. Boyle received it while observing a joint session of the Nevada Assembly and Senate and immediately informed the legislators that the message called for construction of an all-weather California/Nevada highway and asked for Nevada's assistance in lobbying the feds for funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar '17 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC