Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Nevada Legislature, despite missed deadline
There are 1 comment on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from Thursday Mar 2, titled Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Nevada Legislature, despite missed deadline. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, left, addresses attendees at a Senate Health and Human Services committee meeting at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. @benjaminhphoto Steve Sebelius is the Review-Journal's political columnist, whose work appears in the opinion pages of the newspaper on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
|
#1 Friday Mar 3
Thanks for your common sense approach to equal rights and women's issues in particular. Unfortunately, some Republicans don't get it it seems; maybe they need just a bit more enlightenment. If the Nevada is truly serious about saving some money then doing away with the death penalty would be an appropriate starter. And as for money for mental health and higher education how about doubling the tax on alcoholic beverages and ammunition for kick starters.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC