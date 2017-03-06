EDITORIAL: Legislature debates issue of 'fish pedicures'

Americans spend $62 billion a year on cosmetics, hair care, skin lotions, fragrances and other products or treatments intended to enhance appearance and increase personal well-being. Some practices may seem downright disgusting - lip plumping, hair treatments with placenta or fecal matter, baldness cures that involve cow urine - but perhaps that's all in the eye of the beholder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.