Drone distance bill unanimously clears Nevada Assembly commitee
A commercial drone flits through the sky at the Henderson Unmanned Vehicle Range as part of a flight demonstration during the site's groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 4. CARSON CITY - The Assembly Transportation Committee unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that would ban drones around transmission lines operated and maintained by the Colorado River Commission of Nevada. Assembly Bill 11 adds the transmission lines to the list of "critical" structures drones must stay away from.
