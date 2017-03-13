DNA From Card Matches Person of Interest in Judge Tatro's Case
Officials say a DNA test on a card sent to a judge came back as a match to the DNA of a person who was interviewed last month about this case. On February 1, 2017, Carson City Sheriff's Detectives and Department of Public Safety Investigators say they received information that an inmate at the Washoe County Sheriff's Detention Center was being held on a 2011 Contempt Of Court Warrant with a $5,000 bail out of Carson City.
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet
|Mar 8
|Local
|1
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Mar 3
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
