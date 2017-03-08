Democrats aim to rollback 2015 legislation on Nevada prevailing wage threshold

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. @benjaminhphoto Nevada Senate Minority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, speaks on the Senate floor against a bill that will exempt school and university construction projects from prevailing wage laws, at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Feb. 16, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.