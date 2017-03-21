Centrally Located New Home Development Breaks Ground in Carson City
Longtime Carson City residents Sam Landis, Rob McFadden, and Mark Turner, announced they will break ground on Mills Landing, a town house community designed to bring affordable housing to Carson City, in a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. at 1428 State Street in Carson City.
