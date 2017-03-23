Casinos: ACA yes, Yucca no
Gambling industry lobby groups have called on Congress to leave intact provisions in the Affordable Care Act dealing with treatment of addicted gambling. "We would be concerned with any paring back of essential health benefits that eliminates 'gambling disorders,'" said a letter from the groups to congressional leaders and the secretary of Health and Human Services.
