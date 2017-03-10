10 reasons Nevada should mandate more solar energy
On Wednesday, Nevada lawmakers got an extensive look at a bold proposal to require utility companies in the state to draw 80 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2050. Introduced by Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, the measure would raise Nevada's Renewable Portfolio Standard - a regulatory mandate to increase the use of sources like solar, wind and geothermal.
