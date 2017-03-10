10 reasons Nevada should mandate more...

10 reasons Nevada should mandate more solar energy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

On Wednesday, Nevada lawmakers got an extensive look at a bold proposal to require utility companies in the state to draw 80 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2050. Introduced by Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, the measure would raise Nevada's Renewable Portfolio Standard - a regulatory mandate to increase the use of sources like solar, wind and geothermal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 15 hr Solarman 3
Carson Nugget: Comstock Buffet Mar 8 Local 1
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Mar 3 Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb '17 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC