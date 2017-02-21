Troubled waters

Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Nevada on Feb. 17. Gov. Brian Sandoval made the request on Feb. 9 in response to damages caused by flooding in Northern Nevada in the first two weeks of January. In his letter to the president, Sandoval noted that storms between Jan. 5 and Jan. 14 left "the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada Mountains near Lake Tahoe" with "358 inches of snow when the average January snowfall is 74 inches."

