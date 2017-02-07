Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe County District Court Vacancy
CARSON CITY, Nevada, Feb., 03, 2017 The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications for consideration to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court. Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency were encouraged to apply for the opening in Dept.
