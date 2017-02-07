Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe C...

Thirteen Attorneys Apply for Washoe County District Court Vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KTVN Reno

CARSON CITY, Nevada, Feb., 03, 2017 The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications for consideration to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court. Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency were encouraged to apply for the opening in Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb 5 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan 19 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Carson City County was issued at February 07 at 3:51PM PST

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC