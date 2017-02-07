The Latest: Sierra storm packing snow...

The Latest: Sierra storm packing snow, rain, high winds

The Latest on the winter storm dumping heavy snow in the Sierra and rain in western Nevada : A major winter storm that has dumped more than a foot of new snow in the Sierra has also dropped up to 3 inches of rain around Lake Tahoe and triggered a rock slide that temporarily closed part of U.S. Interstate 80 west of Reno near the California-Nevada line. Authorities report heavy rains flooded city streets in Carson City on Tuesday and caused a mudslide that closed southbound U.S. Highway 395 at the U.S. 50 on-ramp.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Carson City County was issued at February 07 at 3:51PM PST

