The Latest: Flash flood warning in Dayton east of Carson

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning east of Carson City in Dayton, where authorities say they fear a dam soon will break at a retention pond. The service says failure of the South Dayton Retention Pond south of U.S. Highway 50 could send 2 to 4 feet of water into low-lying areas east of Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

