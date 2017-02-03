Stranded by flat tire, Marta Becket made the desert dance
In this Oct 1, 2005 file photo, Marta Becket dances "en pointe" during the inaugural performance of "Masquerade" at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction, Calif. Becket, a performance artist who spent decades presenting on one-woman shows at a remote Mojave Desert community hall that she transformed with paint brush and passion and made famous as the Amargosa Opera House, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at her home.
