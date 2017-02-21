Storm Watch: Watches & Road Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams due to rain and snow melt for the following areas: Some locations expected to experience flooding include: Reno, Carson City, Beckwourth, Doyle, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Chilcoot, Sparks, Dayton, Spanish Springs, Washoe Valley, and the Carson and Sierra Valleys.

