Storm topples trucks, power lines, floods roads in Nevada

A powerful winter storm packing winds in excess of 90 mph toppled semi-trailer trucks, knocked down power lines and triggered flooding and road closures on Thursday. Rockslides and mudslides closed roads and state highways around Lake Tahoe, and Elko County declared a state of emergency due to flooding after an earthen dam burst in northeast Nevada, washing out a section of State Route 233 and forcing its closure from Montello to the Utah line.

