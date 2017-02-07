Sierra storm packs triple threat; avalanches, floods, winds
A major storm packing a triple threat in the Sierra has prompted warnings for potential avalanches in the mountains, floods in the valleys and high winds across much of western Nevada. School was delayed two hours Tuesday on the north end of Lake Tahoe, where a half foot of new snow has fallen at area ski resorts.
