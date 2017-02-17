Sandoval: Trump declares disaster for...

Sandoval: Trump declares disaster for Nevada weather damage

Gov. Brian Sandoval has announced that President Donald Trump has approved his Feb. 9 request for a major disaster declaration for areas of northern Nevada affected by flooding and other weather conditions in early January. Sandoval's office said Saturday the declaration means federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal and local efforts to repair roads and other facilities damaged by flooding from heavy rain and snow Jan. 5-14.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carson City County was issued at February 18 at 3:41PM PST

