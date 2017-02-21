Protesters picket Republican official...

Protesters picket Republican officials at Nevada luncheon

About 100 protesters are clamoring outside a casino in Nevada's capital where two Republican members of the state's delegation are scheduled to meet with business leaders. Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei will be met with activists when they arrive at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon Wednesday.

