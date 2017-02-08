Power Outages in Northern Nevada
NV energy says there are about 380 customers in Carson City and about 7500 in Douglas County due to weather. "Extreme winds from this current storm system have caused multiple outages throughout northern Nevada.
Read more at KTVN Reno.
