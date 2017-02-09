Not-so-controversial measures touch many parts of life in Nevada
When it comes to the 79th session of the Nevada Legislature, controversial issues will tend to get all the attention. Topics that have been hotly debated on the national stage for decades, such the minimum wage and abortion, were on display Tuesday in the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC