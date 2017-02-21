No dam needed for dam emergency that drew national spotlight to Nevada's Lyon County
For few hours Tuesday, Lyon County in northwest Nevada found itself at the center of a national media frenzy, thanks to wet weather, current events and an alert about a failing dam that doesn't exist. The excitement began at 12:40 p.m., when the National Weather Service in Reno, in consultation with county officials, sent out an urgent bulletin about a "dam break emergency" at a retention basin above Dayton, a Lyon County community with a population a shade under 9,000 about 12 miles east of Carson City.
