Nevada railroad museum suffers $500,0...

Nevada railroad museum suffers $500,000 in flood damage

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Sierra Sun

All eyes may have been on the Carson and Truckee rivers during January's flooding, but some of the worst damage was far from the rivers as a torrent of water roared through the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Museum Director Dan Thielen and State museums division Administrator Peter Barton said the problem wasn't simply the amount of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb 5 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan 19 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Carson City County was issued at February 09 at 9:32AM PST

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,530 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC