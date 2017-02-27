Nevada plans July pot sales despite warning of US crackdown
In this July 31, 2015, file photo, people line up to be among the first in Nevada to legally purchase medical marijuana at the Silver State Relief dispensary in Sparks, Nev. Nevada still plans to launch recreational marijuana sales in July, 2017, despite warnings this week of a federal crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump.
