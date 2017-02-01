Nevada deputies question inmate about 2012 threats to judge
Investigators may have gotten the break they were looking for in their four-year search for a suspect behind a series of threats against a Carson City judge. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says deputies received a tip earlier this week that a Washoe County jail inmate may have been involved with the threats made against Judge John Tatro in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC