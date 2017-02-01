Nevada deputies question inmate about...

Nevada deputies question inmate about 2012 threats to judge

Investigators may have gotten the break they were looking for in their four-year search for a suspect behind a series of threats against a Carson City judge. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says deputies received a tip earlier this week that a Washoe County jail inmate may have been involved with the threats made against Judge John Tatro in 2012.

