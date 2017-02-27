More jobs projected at Tesla's Northern Nevada gigafactory
The number of jobs expected to be created by the Tesla gigafactory in Northern Nevada is expected to surpass original estimates. More than 10,000 jobs are now forecast to come out of the Tesla plant, or 54 percent more than the 6,500 initial plans for the factory stated, according to Steve Hill, executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development.
